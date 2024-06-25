Staunton man sentenced to prison for his part in the shooting of a teenager last summer

STAUNTON — A Staunton man was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday morning for his involvement in the shooting of a teenager in Augusta County last summer.

Appearing by video in Augusta County Circuit Court, Daniel Keegan Maurice, 21, pleaded guilty to a malicious wounding charge stemming from the shooting of a 16-year-old boy on Cold Springs Road near Raphine July 15, 2023.

In the plea agreement, Maurice was sentenced to 10 years in prison with seven years suspended. He was also placed on three years probation following his release from prison. Maurice is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail awaiting his transfer to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Early on a Saturday morning last summer, the victim was lured into a meeting with a woman. Through a fake Instagram account, the victim was led to believe that the woman was romantically interested in him, according to Augusta County Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Lorna Hilliard.

The 16-year-old boy met the woman depicted in the Instagram account and was driven to the 5400 block of Cold Springs Road near Raphine, according to the prosecutor.

Maurice, along with Dustin R.G. Simmons, was waiting out of sight for the victim when he arrived. Maurice pulled the 16-year-old from the car and struck him in the head, according to the prosecution. Simmons then opened fire, shooting the victim three times. He was struck once in the stomach and the bullet hit his liver.

The teen was taken to Augusta Health in Fishersville with injuries that were considered life-threatening before being flown to the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville.

Simmons, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was prosecuted as an adult and sentenced in February to 23 years in prison with 13 years suspended, giving him 10 years to serve. The woman driving the car, Triston M. H. Bane, was sentenced in early June to 10 years with nine of them suspended.

According to the prosecution, Maurice cooperated with law enforcement during the investigation, leading police to the firearm used in the shooting. Hilliard said Maurice had no previous criminal history and wasn't aware that the plan last summer was to shoot the victim.

Hilliard said it's alarming the number of shootings recently involving young people.

"It just really is concerning," she said.

— Patrick Hite is a reporter at The News Leader.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Daniel Maurice of Staunton sentenced for his part in an Augusta County shooting