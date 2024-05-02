STAUNTON – Douglas Flinn is Staunton’s new Assessor.

According to a press release from the city, Flinn will step into the role on May 20.

“I feel humbled and privileged to have been selected by the leadership team to serve the community of Staunton as the City Assessor,” said Flinn. “I am passionate about customer service, while striving for the most accurate property records and equitable, fair market value assessments, delivered with integrity.”

Flinn previously served as Chief Deputy Assessor in Powhatan County, handling the county’s reassessment of real estate property values. He also has appraisal experience in Hopewell and Chesterfield County going back to 2005. He is a member of the Virginia Association of Assessing Officers and the International Association of Assessing Officers.

“We are excited to have Douglas joining our team as we move closer to our next property reassessment,” said Assistant City Manager Amanda Kaufman. “He brings nearly two decades of experience and a wealth of knowledge from his time with three jurisdictions in Virginia.”

Lyra Bordelon (she/her) is the public transparency and justice reporter at The News Leader.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Staunton hires new city assessor