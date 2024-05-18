Staunton graduation ceremony: Photos of the class of 2024
STAUNTON — Senior Kendal Brown used her Staunton High School valedictory speech Saturday to reflect how a medical crisis changed her perspective on life.
"A year ago today I was lying on a operating table as a neurosurgeon cut into my head to remove a tumor that was by all likelihood stage three cancer," she told the audience. "Suddenly, there was no guarantee I would make my 18th birthday in January, let alone graduation."
The tumor wasn't cancerous, but Brown said her perspective changed. While she once put off enjoying the moment in hopes of doing so in the future, that's no longer her plan.
"Life isn't about some day," she said. "There's no promise someday will ever happen. The only thing you are guaranteed is today."
She spoke Saturday during the school's fifth annual graduation, during which 198 diplomas were awarded.
VALEDICTORIAN
Kendal Brown
SALUTATORIAN
Augustus Siemers
CLASS PRESIDENT
Blakely Bryant
COMMENCEMENT SPEAKER
Patrice Franklin, a 2003 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School and a senior family services specialist for Henrico County Social Services.
