Staunton council extends water payment period before cutoffs

STAUNTON – The time before a late water bill turns into a water cutoff in Staunton has doubled.

Staunton City Council approved the policy change on March 28 based on information presented by Staunton’s Chief Financial Officer Jessie Moyers.

“We became aware that our city code was out of compliance with the state code when it came to utility disconnections,” said Moyers. “The state code is more lenient – we were pretty aggressive with our cutoffs. We immediately stopped the cutoffs in mid-February so we could get our code aligned with state code."

Before February, water customers in Staunton had 30 days to pay after a bill was issued. The late notice sent on day 30 also served as a disconnect notice, giving the user two more weeks to pay the bill before shutoff.

The new policy significantly extends the deadline. After receiving a water bill, the customer has 30 days to pay it on time. If it’s still unpaid, a late notice will go out, but this late notice is not a cut off notice. Customers can expect to receive a second bill, every other month, before the 30-day shut off period begins. A door hanger will be placed on the door of any home two weeks prior to a shut off.

The new process means customers will have 90 days to pay for a water bill after the initial bill is sent out.

Moyers said 60 to 75 customers end up on the cutoff list per billing cycle. “We’re thinking this is going to reduce the amount that actually get cut off,” Moyers said, later adding, “Hopefully this new timeline will eliminate a lot of disconnections where customers simply forget to pay or misplace their bill.”

The cutoff fee has also been adjusted. Instead of a $30 flat fee, the cut off fee is $15 and it costs an additional $15 to have the water turned back on. The fee was previously $30 flat, so water customers with a cutoff that did not restart service only have half the original fee.

According to the press release from the city, water bills can be set to auto draft from a bank account. To enroll, physical paperwork is available at City Hall or electronic signups are available at www.staunton.va.us/utilitybilling.

“If you need payment assistance, please consider reaching out to local organizations including the Salvation Army: 540.885.8157 or Staunton Augusta Church Relief Association (SACRA): 540.886.3957,” reads the press release.

Councilor Michelle Edwards made a motion to adopt the change, and Councilor Alice Woods seconded. The motion passed unanimously.

Lyra Bordelon (she/her) is the public transparency and justice reporter at The News Leader. Do you have a story tip or feedback? It’s welcome through email to lbordelon@gannett.com. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Staunton council extends water payment period before cutoffs