Staunton budget session proposals include $90 annual utility cost increase

STAUNTON – The upcoming Staunton budget includes a nearly $90 annual increase to utility fees.

The Staunton City Council reviewed the budget during its March 28 work session.

“The budget was difficult,” said City Manager Leslie Beauregard. “We did have a lot of new revenue. It’s not an assessment year, so the new real estate revenue was all based on new construction, about $800,000. We had to do a lot with a little, and I think we accomplished that. I’m actually surprised by how much is in this budget.”

The general fund revenue is estimated at $73 million. Every department’s budget would increase due to a 3% cost of living raise for full and part time employees, costing about $800,000.

The News Leader’s previous coverage showed utility rate increases could be coming. More concrete numbers were proposed in the working session.

According to the budget presentation, the newly proposed rates are:

The water user fee would increase 20 cents per hundred cubic feet (HCL). The current rate is $3.86/HCL. The estimated impact for an average household is an increase of $2.80 per billing cycle, or $16.80 a year.

The sewer user fee would increase 72 cents per HCF. The current rate is $4.88/HCL. The estimate impact for a household with average consumption is $10.08 per billing cycle, or $60.48 a year.

The stormwater minimum fee would increase from $3.20 to $5.

No change is expected for the real estate tax.

“Our capital needs are great in this area,” said Beauregard. “We have $19 million in capital needs over the next five years. We have new mandated positions and other increases due to operating a water treatment plant.”

The sewer increase is “a little more aggressive” due to a capital budget shortfall of $3 million.

Adding these expenses together, it would mean average use Staunton families could see about a $15 increase in their bi-monthly bills, nearly $90 over the course of a year.

According to the presentation, city councils have not raised the water user fee in four years, the sewer user fee in 12 years, and the stormwater fee in 14 years.

No action was taken on the budget on March 28. Staunton City Council will hold a budget workshop on Thursdays throughout April, the first this Thursday.

The public has a chance to address the budget and each proposed rate increase for water, sewer, and stormwater funds during public hearings on April 11.

Council will vote to approve the budget, or not, on April 25.

Council held a round of applause for staff after Beauregard highlighted their work. “I just want to thank the finance team, the budget team, the city manager’s office, and everyone behind me, the department heads, and staff, for their input into the budget. It was a really hard process, but everybody really pulled together. I’m very proud of everybody.”

The budget presentation is expected to be available on the city’s website.

