Staunton awarded federal funds for emergency food and shelter programs

STAUNTON – United Way of Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro received notification that the City ofStaunton has been chosen to receive $7,407 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs, according to a press release.

The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of HomelandSecurity's Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, the Jewish Federations of North America, the Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.

The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country, the release said. Made up of civic leaders, religious leaders, community leaders and LRO (local recipient organizations), the local board will determine how the funds are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

The United Way SAW is urging local organizations that serve citizens in the City of Staunton in the areas of emergency food and shelter to apply for funds. Organizations interested in applying should email Kristi Williams at kristi@unitedwaysaw.org to receive the application.

The deadline for applications to be received is April 28 by 5 p.m.

To be able to receive a grant from the national board, local agencies must meet certain criteria: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Organizations that have received funding in the past include the Valley Mission, Salvation Army, Sin Barreras, Verona Food Pantry and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

For additional information contact Kristi Williams, President and CEO of United Way of Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro at (540) 885-1229 or by email at Kristi@unitedwaysaw.org.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Staunton awarded federal funds for emergency food and shelter programs