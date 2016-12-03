Status of main battle fronts in Iraq and Syria

A Syrian pro-government fighter passes a checkpoint in the Shihan neighbourhood in the government-held side of Aleppo, on December 3, 2016 (AFP Photo/Youssef KARWASHAN)

Beirut (AFP) - Here are the latest developments on the main battle fronts in Iraq and Syria, as of 1700 GMT on Saturday:

SYRIA

- Battle for Aleppo -

Syria's army has advanced deeper into east Aleppo where by Saturday it controlled more than half of the former rebel stronghold.

Tens of thousands of civilians have fled eastern neighbourhoods of the battered northern city since President Bashar al-Assad's regime began its latest offensive in mid-November.

Overnight, government troops and allied forces seized the district of Tariq al-Bab where heavy fighting had raged a day earlier, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Around 310 civilians have been killed in the government's assault on east Aleppo since November 15, the Britain-based Observatory said.

At least 69 civilians have been killed in the same period by rebel fire on regime-held west Aleppo, it said.

The fighting has prompted more than 50,000 people to leave east Aleppo for territory controlled by either the government or Kurdish forces.

Of those who have fled, nearly 20,000 are children, the UN's children's agency estimates.

- Raqa -

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a US-backed Kurdish-Arab alliance, is trying to push closer to the Islamic State group's de facto Syrian capital of Raqa.

The SDF has been battling the jihadists to drive them from positions around 25 kilometres (15 miles) north of the city.

IRAQ

- Battle for Mosul -

Forces from the Iraqi army retook four villages from IS northeast of the city of Mosul on Saturday, the Joint Operations Command said.

The recapture by the army's 16th division of the villages between Bashiqa and Mosul clears the way for Iraqi forces to enter the city from the northeast.

Tens of thousands of Iraqi forces launched a massive operation to retake Mosul, the jihadists' last major bastion in Iraq, on October 17.

The main push has come from the east, where elite forces from the Counter-Terrorism Service have retaken several neighbourhoods despite fierce resistance.

Some 74,000 people have fled the fighting, but upwards of a million are estimated to remain in the city.

UN figures show that around 2,000 members of Iraqi forces and more than 900 civilians were killed in fighting across the country in November.