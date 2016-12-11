Status of main battle fronts in Iraq and Syria

Syrian pro-government forces inspect a building in al-Maadi district of eastern Aleppo on December 11, 2016 after they retook a large part of it from rebel fighters (AFP Photo/George OURFALIAN)

Beirut (AFP) - Here are the latest developments on the main battle fronts in Iraq and Syria, as of 1700 GMT Sunday:

SYRIA

- Battle for Aleppo -

Syrian forces pushed forward in Syria's second city of Aleppo as thousands fled rebel-held areas.

Since mid-November, forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad have been focused on Aleppo, where they have retaken more than 85 percent of the one-time rebel bastion in the city's east.

An estimated 120,000 people have poured out of east Aleppo since late November, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

State news agency SANA said that on Sunday alone, at least 8,000 people had fled rebel districts through several government-run crossings.

At least 413 civilians have been killed in east Aleppo since the offensive began on November 15, according to the Observatory, with 139 killed in rebel rocket fire on the city's west.

- Raqa -

A US-backed alliance announced on Saturday it would launch the second phase of its battle for the Islamic State group's de facto Syrian capital of Raqa, which is east of Aleppo.

Backed by air strikes from the US-led coalition, members of the Syrian Democratic Forces have pushed south from areas near the Turkish border, advancing to within 25 kilometres (15 miles) of the city.

Washington has announced it is sending an additional 200 troops to join the 300 it has already deployed to support the campaign for Raqa.

- Palmyra -

In central Syria, IS made a lightning-fast advance across the desert city of Palmyra on Sunday, sparking new worries for its remaining ancient treasures.

The jihadists recaptured all of Palmyra -- which is on UNESCO's world heritage list -- after Syrian forces pulled out, the Observatory said.

The IS-linked Amaq news agency also reported that IS regained "full control" of the city after taking the citadel overlooking Palmyra.

The Syrian army backed by air strikes from regime ally Russia had expelled the jihadists from Palmyra in March, after IS first seized the city in May 2015.

IRAQ

- Battle for Mosul -

In Iraq, Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation) paramilitaries retook four villages southwest of Mosul as they continued to battle IS on a western front aimed at cutting the jihadists' supply lines to Syria.

Pro-government forces launched an assault on October 17 to eject IS from its last Iraqi stronghold, and they have taken almost half of eastern Mosul.

The elite Counter-Terrorism Service now controls several eastern neighbourhoods and is closing in on the river Tigris which divides the city.

Federal police and interior ministry forces have mostly been fighting on a southern front, which has stalled within striking distance of Mosul airport south of the city.

The United Nations says a total of 90,000 people have been displaced as a result of the Mosul operation.