Status conference scheduled for fratricide homicide suspect

Jun. 12—WILKES-BARRE — After several months spent at a hospital near Philadelphia for mental health treatment, homicide suspect John James Kilpatrick recently returned to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Kilpatrick, 34, was deemed by Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas on Feb. 29 incompetent to face a criminal homicide charge for the fatal shooting of his brother, Kevin Matthew Kilpatrick, 30, at their Jackson Township home on Aug. 31, 2023.

Kilpatrick was sent to Norristown State Hospital for mental health treatment but was discharged and returned to the county correctional facility where he remains jailed without bail.

Lupas scheduled a status conference on Kilpatrick's case for June 28.

Kilpatrick has yet to have a preliminary hearing on the criminal homicide charge.

Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre and Jackson Township police in court records say Kilpatrick called 911 saying, "I killed my brother," on Aug. 31, 2023.

A Jackson Township police officer was first to arrive at Kilpatrick's residence on Chase Road finding Kevin Kilpatrick deceased inside.

A firearm was found inside a safe and two shell casings were recovered from the kitchen, court records say.

Kilpatrick maintained his brother attempted to kill him.