Statistics show the nation is getting older. The oldest state in the country isn't far

The general population of the United States is the oldest it has ever been. Between 1980 and 2022 the median age went from 30.0 to 38.9. Locally, in Massachusetts, the median age is higher than the national average, coming in at 40.3.

The average American today retires at 62 years old as reported by USA Today and the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies.

Americans who are 65 and older, make up about 18% of the population, or about 62 million adults, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Out of all 50 states, one-third of them – 17 to be exact – have median ages that were above 40 years old in 2022.

The population of older people is expected to skyrocket in the United States as well, as it is projected to increase from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050. But among all of these numbers, where do all of America’s retirees actually live? Data from the U.S. Census Bureau offers an insight.

Young people make up the largest group in Massachusetts

In Massachusetts, people aged 20 to 24 years old make up the largest age demographic in the state, with about 7% of the state being in that age range. People between 30 and 34 years old and 25 and 29 years old represent a similar share of the population.

What state has the oldest population? Which state has the youngest population?

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Maine has the oldest population on average. The Pine Tree State is followed by Puerto Rico, New Hampshire, Vermont, West Virginia and Florida.

In Maine, the median age group is 45.1. Out west in Utah, the population ranks as the youngest on average, with the average man being 31.4 and the average woman 32.7 years old.

Baby boomers make up the majority of Maine and Florida residents

During the first two decades of the 21st Century, Americans aged 65 and older became more prominent in every single state, according to the Census Bureau. With it being the oldest state, Maine, as well as Florida, West Virginia, and Vermont have over 20% of residents identifying as 65 and older.

According to The Washington Post, more retirement-aged people moved to Maine, but the state is still home to many lifelong residents as well.

