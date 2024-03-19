Statewide tornado drill scheduled for this week across Ohio

You will hear tornado sirens go off across the area this week.

It will be part of a Statewide Tornado Drill that will take place across Ohio on Wednesday, March 20.

This is part of the National Weather Service’s “Severe Weather Awareness Week.”

The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch will be participating in the drill, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The warning sirens will go off in the following areas:

Clayton

German Township

Germantown Township

Harrison Township

Jefferson Township

Miamisburg

Phillipsburg

Trotwood

Washington Township

The drill will be done in addition to the normal testing that is done on the first Monday of each month.