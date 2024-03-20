Statewide tornado drill scheduled today for much of Ohio

You will hear tornado sirens go off across parts of the area today.

It is part of a Statewide Tornado Drill that will take place across Ohio on Wednesday, March 20 as part of the National Weather Service’s “Severe Weather Awareness Week.”

The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch will be participating in the drill, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The warning sirens will go off in the following areas:

Clayton

German Township

Germantown Township

Harrison Township

Jefferson Township

Miamisburg

Phillipsburg

Trotwood

Washington Township

The drill will be done in addition to the normal testing that is done on the first Monday of each month.

Miami County announced that they have opted out of today’s Statewide Tornado Drill.

The decision was made following last week’s EF-2 Tornado that struck the county last Thursday, according to Miami County EMA Director Joel Smith.

No weather sirens will be going off in Miami County.