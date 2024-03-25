Statewide silver alert for missing Shawnee man

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KSNT) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for 91-year-old Harold Nossaman of Shawnee.

According to a release from the KBI, Nossaman is a white male, around 5’11”, weighs approximately 170 pounds, balding and has gray hair on the sides. He also has symptoms of dementia.

Nossaman’s whereabouts are unknown, but is believed to be driving a 2012 GMC Terrain bearing Kansas tag QHS680.

Nossaman was last seen in Shawnee, Kansas on Saturday, March 23 around 7:00 p.m.

Investigators believe that Nossaman’s vehicle traveled near Truman and Woodland in Kansas City around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24.

The KBI asks if you see Nossaman, or his vehicle to call 911. If you have any other information about his whereabouts, you can call Shawnee Police Department at 913-631-2150.

