Statewide search for missing Tampa mother, Sylvia Pagan, enters third day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police officers said they are very concerned about the well-being of Sylvia Pagan. They are entering the third day of trying to find her.

Investigators across the state are working together to search for Pagan who was reported missing on Sunday evening.

“We’re working closely with the FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to use any sort of investigative means that we can to locate Sylvia with our ultimate goal to bring Sylvia home safely,” said Major Patrick Messmer, Commander of Tampa Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Police believe Pagan was with her partner Jovanni Caceres Steffani before she vanished on Mother’s Day.

“So we’re asking anybody who might have seen Sylvia or Jovanni Saturday night into Sunday morning to please call the Tampa Police Department,” Messmer said.

Police believe the couple likely left Pagan’s home on Altman Street, near the University of South Florida in Tampa, in a white Ford F-150 on Sunday around 10 a.m.

Eight hours later, police got the call that Pagan and her 9-year-old daughter Briana were missing.

The search was on, and police quickly started to pinpoint Caceres as an abductor.

“That investigation also led us to believe that both individuals were in danger.”

FDLE issued an Amber Alert for Briana Pagan around 1 a.m. Monday morning.

About an hour later, the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office rescued Pagan’s daughter from a hotel in the county.

“Briana was recovered unharmed and at that point, the Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies began negotiations with Jovanni in order to try and take him into custody,” said the TPD investigator.

Cacares reportedly took his own life at the hotel after releasing Briana Pagan to deputies.

Now the only person still missing in this case is 5’3, black hair, and brown-eyed Sylvia Pagan.

Police said the daughter didn’t know what happened to her 34-year-old mother.

Police believe she was wearing a dress the last time someone saw her.

