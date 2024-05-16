Statewide primary races: A look at the numbers

May 15—MORGANTOWN — In the GOP primary race for governor, winner Patrick Morrisey won 34 counties, runner-up Moore Capito took 10, and third-place finisher Chris Miller took 11.

Here is a look at some of the numbers from that race and from the races for secretary of state, attorney general, auditor and agriculture commissioner.

Governor Capito, a former Kanawha County delegate, won his home county plus neighboring Putnam, Jackson and Roane ; Wyoming in the south ; and a swath in north and central — Marion, Harrison, Lewis, Upshur and Randolph.

Miller, of Huntington, won his home county of Cabell, plus the southern coal counties of McDowell, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Wayne and Lincoln. Cabell's northern neighbor, Mason ; and Calhoun, Clay and Nicholas.

Morrisey won the rest. He took 66.45 % of the vote in his home county of Jefferson. Capito won Kanawha with 37.1 %, followed by Miller at 23.34 % and Morrisey at 21.53 %.

Miller won Cabell with 44.82 %, followed by Capito at 23.13 % and Morrisey at 17.64 %.

Locally, Morrisey won Monongalia with 33.26 %, followed by Capito at 29.02 % and Mac Warner (who ranked fourth overall) at 20.05 %. In Preston, it was Morrsey at 38.29 %; Capito at 20.4 % and Warner at 19.77 %.

Capito won Marion with 29.57 % to Morrisey's 29.32 % (a 16-vote difference, 1, 874 to 1, 858), followed by Warner at 24.49 %.

Democrat Steve Williams tallied 89, 063 votes across the state.

Secretary of state GOP winner Kris Warner took 48 of 55 counties, tallying 92, 488 votes (45.89 %).

Ken Reed, of Berkeley County, took Berkeley, Hampshire, Morgan and Jefferson in the Eastern Panhandle. Brian Wood, of Winfield, won his home county of Putnam. Doug Skaff won his home county of Kanawha and neighboring Boone.

Locally, Warner won Monongalia with 54.18 %, with Skaff and Reed well behind at 17.56 % and 17.46 %. He took Preston with 49.37 % and Marion with 56.83 %.

Democrat Thornton Cooper, with no opposition, tallied 81, 733 votes across the state.

Attorney general In the GOP race, state Auditor J.B. McCuskey received 116, 723 votes (59.85 %) to state Sen. Mike Stuart's 78, 293 (40.15 %).

Stuart won four counties: Logan, Boone, Lincoln and Wirt. McCuskey took the rest. Both candidates live in South Charleston and McCuskey took their home county with 59.53 % to Stuart's 40.47 %.

Locally, McCuskey won Monongalia with 55.68 %; Preston with 56.68 % and Marion with 61.27 %.

Democrat Teresa Toriseva, of Wheeling, defeated Richie Robb, of South Charleston, with 50, 167 votes (52.66 %) to Robb's 45, 106 (47.34 %).

It was a north-south split, with Toriseva winning 29 northern counties, including both panhandles, and Robb taking 26 southern counties.

Locally, Toriseva won Monongalia with 72.43 %, Preston with 66.89 % and Marion with 66.96 %.

Auditor Kanawha County state Sen. Mark Hunt won the GOP race with 74, 912 votes (39.26 %). House of Delegates Majority Leader Eric received 25.49 %; recently ousted Jefferson County Commissioner Tricia Jackson, 19.41 %; and former Nicholas County Delegate Caleb Hanna, 15.84 %.

Jackson was ousted from office by a three-judge panel on May 1 for refusing to attend commission meetings from Sept. 7 through Nov. 30 last year. She still managed to win three counties: Jefferson, Ritchie and Wetzel.

Hanna also won three counties: Nicholas, Greenbrier and Webster.

Householder won 13 counties: the upper three counties of the Northern Panhandle, all the rest of the Eastern Panhandle, plus Monongalia, Preston and Tucker. Hunt won all the rest.

Locally, the race was close in Monongalia: Householder, 1, 964 votes (29.08 %); Hunt, 1, 917 votes (28.28 %); Jackson, 1, 842 (27.27 %); Hanna, 1, 031 (15.27 %).

Householder won Preston with 34.41 %, followed by Jackson at 30.31 %, Hunt at 24.08 % and Hanna at 11.2 %. In Marion it was Hunt on top with 35.23 %, followed by Jackson at 26.32 %, Householder at 25.31 % and Hanna at 13.13 %.

The sole Democrat, Mary Ann Claytor, tallied 84, 124 votes statewide.

Agriculture Incumbent Commissioner Kent Leonhardt took 50.85 % of the vote, distantly followed by former Delegate Joshua Higginbotham at 30.06 % and Roy Ramey at 19.09 %.

Higginbotham, of Charleston, won six counties: Kanawha, Putnam, Boone, Logan, Mingo and Wyoming. Ramey, from Cabell County, won Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln and Mason.

Leonhardt won the rest. In his home county of Monongalia he tallied 79.44 %; in Preston, 74.27 %; Marion, 78.98 %.

Sole Democrat Deborah Stiles received 84, 039 votes statewide.

These are unofficial figures from the secretary of state's office and await canvassing.

Email: dbeard @domininopost.com