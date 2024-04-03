Statewide outage impacting Massachusetts RMV transactions, agency warns

A statewide outage is impacting an array of transactions at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, the agency warned Wednesday morning.

“Due to a statewide outage, the RMV cannot process transactions online, in service centers, or over the phones,” the RMW wrote in an alert on X.

The RMV said that customers can use their bank account option as an alternative online payment method.

The RMV provided no timetable for services will be restored to normal.

There were no additional details immediately available.

