Statewide fundraiser benefits wildfire victims

Mar. 14—Bubba's 33 locations across Texas will host simultaneous fundraisers from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, to benefit the Amarillo Area Foundation.

For every guest who mentions the fundraiser, restaurants will donate ten percent of total sales to the organization which supports families and individuals affected by the devastating wildfires.

Show your support by visiting Bubba's 33 locations across Texas including Odessa at 6153 E. Highway 191.

Visit https://amarilloareafoundation.org/disaster to make a donation directly to the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund.