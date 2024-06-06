Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for northern Valley man, 93

A 93-year-old Bellefontaine man has been added to a statewide Missing Adult Alert, the city police department announced Wednesday night.

James Dearwester was last seen about 6 a.m., driving from his residence on South Evansville Street, police said. Dearwester was still missing just after 5 p.m., according to the alert.

Law enforcement is concerned for his safety, although no details about that concern were shared publicly.

Dearwester is white, 5-foot-10, and 165 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

The vehicle involved is a silver 2015 Buick Verano bearing Ohio plate JVJ1200.

Call or dial 911 if you see Dearwester or the vehicle. You can also dial Call 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency (Bellefontaine police) or to hear the alert information.



