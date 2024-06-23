Statewide AMBER Alert for child abducted in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued for an abducted child in El Paso.

The El Paso Police Department is looking for a missing 6-month-old child identified as Thomas Gallardo Jr. The child was last seen shortly before midnight on Saturday, June 22 along the 700 block of Karl Drive, according to the statewide alert that was sent out.

Missing child Thomas Gallardo Jr.

Suspect Thomas Gallardo

Truck they are believed to be in

The child was last seen wearing a red Jordan onesie with black spots and he is not wearing socks or shoes.

El Paso Police are looking for 28-year-old Thomas Gallardo in connection with the abduction of the child.

Police say the child was taken during an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and white shoes.

The suspect is believed to be driving a blue 2007 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plates LWR5358.

They were last seen in El Paso.

Law enforcement officials believe the child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding this child abduction should call 911. You can also contact the El Paso Police Department at (915) 212-4068 or to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-TIPS (8477)

