Statesville Violent Crimes Unit investigating deadly residential shooting: PD

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a deadly overnight residential shooting.

Statesville Police said officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 12:25 a.m. at a home on Stewart Court. Statesville resident Richard Pledger, 52, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting or any suspects or arrests have not been announced yet.

A Violent Crimes Unit and the Criminal Investigators Division were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

