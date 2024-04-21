Statesman staff garners highest honors in state journalism awards

The American-Statesman received three of the seven highest honors — more than any other publication statewide in its division — this weekend at the annual Texas Managing Editors conference, held this year in Temple.

Judges honored the Statesman staff with the Star Breaking News of the Year Award for its exhaustive coverage of a December shooting rampage in which six people were killed in Austin and the San Antonio area and two police officers were injured over an hourslong period.

The incidents led to a mobilization of more than a dozen editors, reporters, photographers and video journalists who remained on duty for around-the-clock coverage of the unfolding incidents.

Judges wrote, “The package is anchored by strong law enforcement sourcing and heart-breaking photography and video of people affected.”

The coverage also is being honored with a Charles Green Award for breaking news coverage from the Headliners Foundation of Texas.

“The Austin American-Statesman team covered the evolving news with speed online, remarkable detail and nuanced reporting,” judges wrote.

Veteran Statesman photojournalist Ricardo B. Brazziell shared first-place honors for Star Photojournalist of the Year with The Dallas Morning News’ Smiley N. Pool. Judges wrote of Brazziell’s work: “You feel his photos, like you were there when they were captured. He finds a way to take a basic photo assignment and tell it with emotion.”

Brazziell also received a third-place honor for news photography.

Photojournalist Mikala Compton and health reporter Nicole Villalpando were honored in the Star Online Package category for their coverage of parents of a transgender daughter leaving Austin to move to Seattle as lawmakers drafted legislation targeting such families.

Compton also received a second-place award for best video.

“As poignant as it is hard-hitting, this is a well-reported, written and produced look at a timely topic that shows why it is an issue of concern beyond just the LGBTQ community,” judges wrote.

The Statesman received honors across multiple other categories:

Metro columnist Bridget Grumet received a second-place honor for Star Opinion Writer of the Year. She also received a second-place award for general column writing.

Sports columnist Kirk Bohls received an honorable mention for the Celeste Williams Sports Writer of the Year and first-place honors for sports column writing.

For their coverage of the historic impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton, journalists Ryan Autullo, Tony Plohetski, Nate Chute, Bridget Grumet, John C. Moritz and Hogan Gore received second-place honors for team effort.

Restaurant critic Matthew Odam received second-place honors in the comment and criticism category.

Photographer Aaron E. Martinez received a first-place honor in sports photography, and photographer Sara Diggins received an honorable mention for best video.

Photographer Jay Janner received a third-place and an honorable mention in feature photography.

Statesman Managing Editor Courtney Sebesta said, “To be honored by the Texas Managing Editors is a testament to the work our dedicated journalists do every day. The passion they have for our community comes through in their work.”

