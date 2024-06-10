States troopers stop driver for going over 100 mph in Ohio

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper recently pulled over a driver for going over 100 mph.

A state trooper from the Canton Post cited a driver for going 103 m.p.h. in a 65 m.p.h. speed zone in Stark County, according to a social media post.

The trooper pulled over the driver on U.S. 33 in Perry Township.

So far this year, there have been nearly 11,000 speed-related crashes on Ohio roads, OSHP said.

Troopers are also asking drivers to slow down.