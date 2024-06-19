State's top court orders Palm Beach Polo to pay Wellington $8M in Big Blue Preserve case

WELLINGTON — The state Supreme Court has ordered developer Glenn Straub's Palm Beach Polo Inc. to pay over $8 million to the Village of Wellington in fines and attorneys fees related to the harm done to the Big Blue Preserve.

The court's June 11 ruling rejected Straub's final appeal of a 2019 lawsuit, one that allowed Wellington to request that Palm Beach Polo post a $8.4 million bond to cover the fines or risk foreclosure on its properties.

"There is no further avenue for appellate relief," Assistant Village Attorney Rachel Bausch said during the June 12 Village Council meeting. "So now, we can pursue the release of the cash bond."

Bausch said during the meeting that a hearing is scheduled for Aug. 2, where the village will ask the courts to increase the amount Palm Beach Polo must pay to include both post-judgment fees and attorneys fees.

The preserve is Florida's largest remaining cypress hammock and is contained within the Palm Beach Polo property off South Shore Boulevard. Its restoration is stalled by two lawsuits that remain before the courts.

Wellington's dispute with Glenn Straub over Big Blue Preserve is nearly 25 years old

Straub's Palm Beach Polo and the village have been entangled in legal battles over the preserve since before 2001, when a judge found the company was responsible for preserving and enhancing the 92-acre wetland.

Crews working in the preserve for Palm Beach Polo have twice damaged it, in 2014 and 2022, with a judge ruling their construction machines had "destroyed native vegetation" and that it was the company's job to rehabilitate it.

The village says Palm Beach Polo missed a June 1 deadline to complete a habitat restoration plan and asked a Palm Beach County Circuit Court judge to intervene during a hearing on Monday, June 17.

The 2019 case decided by the state Supreme Court involved liens that Wellington had imposed on Palm Beach Polo properties for 130 code violations issued for failing to address the harm in the preserve. The liens originally totaled $1.6 million but, instead of paying the fines, Straub appealed them to the village and challenged them in court.

Wellington issued 130 code violations to Palm Beach Polo in 2015 for damage done in 2014. The violations continued for 867 days with a daily fine of $50 per violation.

By 2017, the Palm Beach Polo liens had stacked up to $6.8 million for the 130 violations and another $400,000 for a similar case regarding a dog park on its property — and the subdivision of land within it — that Wellington says also violated the village code.

In 2019, Wellington filed a foreclosure lawsuit to collect the unpaid liens. In 2022, Circuit Judge Joseph Curley ruled that either the village could sell Palm Beach Polo's land at a public auction or the company would have to deposit over $8 million in an account to cover both the liens and attorneys fees.

Interest incurred on the liens since 2018 alone totals $1.7 million, court documents show. Palm Beach Polo posted the $8.4 million bond for the liens in 2023 and appealed the fines again, this time to the Florida Supreme Court.

That court upheld Curley's order and a ruling by the Fourth District Court of Appeals that stated the village was entitled to the cash bond for the liens and attorney fees. A judge will determine on Aug. 2 the final amount Palm Beach Polo must pay.

Judge: Palm Beach Polo delays Big Blue Preserve's restoration, again

Nothing has happened in the Big Blue Preserve since crews destroyed the native vegetation in 2014.

Claudio Riedi, an attorney representing Wellington, told Nutt on June 17 that Palm Beach Polo had submitted a restoration plan to the village but had stopped communicating and failed to complete it by June 1, as ordered by the court. Riedi asked Nutt to order Palm Beach Polo to finish the plan and commit to a completion date.

"This can't keep dragging on and on," Reidi said.

Alec Domb, an attorney who represents Straub and Palm Beach Polo, said the village had asked for extraordinary demands as part of the plan, such as coming onto Palm Beach Polo's property to assess the damage and current condition of Big Blue.

"The village has a propensity to blow things out of proportion," Domb said. "What else do they want?"

Nutt said Wellington needs answers. He said Palm Beach Polo's failure to respond to the village's request had delayed the preserve's rehabilitation once again. The judge said he would issue an order shortly to define the next steps to restore Big Blue.

Last year, Straub's company leased Big Blue to the Palm Beach Polo and Golf & Country Club's property owners association and months later filed suit to have it cover the cost of the damages. That case also is in the courts pending a hearing.

