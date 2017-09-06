States Sue Trump Administration In Attempt To Overturn DACA Elimination

A coalition of 15 states, along with the District of Columbia, filed a lawsuit Wednesday aimed at overturning the Trump administration’s decision to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in the Eastern District of New York, argues that President Donald Trump’s decision to terminate the program, which protects undocumented immigrants who arrived as youth from deportation, violated due process and amounted to a discriminatory attempt “to punish and disparage people with Mexican roots.” Some 78 percent of DACA recipients were born in Mexico, according to the complaint.

The same type of argument was successful for states before ― courts blocked Trump’s travel bans based in part on an argument that he had shown animus toward Muslims. His words and tweets could come back to bite him again on DACA.

The suit also argues that rescinding DACA would harm the states’ economies, colleges, residents and businesses.

“It’s clear that President Trump’s DACA repeal would cause huge economic harm to New York ― and that it’s driven by President Trump’s personal anti-Mexican bias,” New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a statement.

The states also asked that the federal government be prohibited from sharing DACA recipients’ personal info with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in order to deport them.

In addition to New York and the District of Columbia, the states involved are Massachusetts, Washington, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.

The lawsuit marks the second legal challenge in federal court to the Trump administration’s decision to nix former President Barack Obama’s signature immigration reform, which Obama carried out by executive action.

Trump announced on Tuesday that he was terminating the program, and the first DACA recipients will begin to lose their work permits and protections in six months. The move could eventually drive nearly 800,000 so-called “Dreamers,” who came to the U.S., as children out of the legal workforce and put them at greater risk of being deported.

A lawsuit filed last year on behalf of DACA recipient Martín Jonathan Batalla Vidal in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn sought to overturn the decision to enjoin a similar program that would have shielded the undocumented parents of U.S. citizens from deportation and expanded the scope of DACA. On Tuesday, the lawyers for the National Immigration Law Center, Make the Road New York, and the Worker & Immigrant Rights Advocacy Clinic at Yale Law School who brought the case asked to amend the complaint to also oppose the termination of DACA.

“President Trump’s consistent anti-Mexican statements, from the start of his campaign through his rally last month in Phoenix, demonstrate his intent to discriminate against Mexican and Latino individuals, who will bear the overwhelming burden of the DACA termination,” the filing Tuesday in the Batalla Vidal case states.

U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis scheduled a hearing for the request to amend the complaint for Sept. 14.

The two lawsuits against Trump for ending DACA hinge on similar claims. They say the Trump administration flouted the Administrative Procedure Act by canceling the DACA program with little notice and no time for public comment.

They also both describe nixing DACA as the culmination of Trump’s alleged hostility toward Mexicans, citing his harsh comments on the campaign trail about Mexican immigrants.

Justice Department spokesman Devin O’Malley defended the decision to phase out the program despite the lawsuits, reiterating the administration’s claim that Obama’s creation of the program unlawfully skirted the authority of Congress.

“While the plaintiffs in today’s lawsuits may believe that an arbitrary circumvention of Congress is lawful, the Department of Justice looks forward to defending this Administration’s position,” O’Malley wrote in a statement.

Legal analysts consulted by HuffPost said the cases would be challenging to win but raise complex legal arguments that could sway a court to either reverse the Trump administration’s decision or delay it.

Any president has wide latitude to take executive action or to undo the executive actions of past presidents. But if either lawsuit succeeds in convincing a federal judge that Trump was driven by an intent to discriminate against Mexican immigrants, his decision could be invalidated as a violation of the Constitution.