State's plans to revamp park fees spurs opposition from House Republicans

Mar. 11—New Mexico residents would be able to enjoy a day at a state park for free but would pay more for boating and camping under a plan to revamp park fees for the first time in decades.

Officials with the State Parks Division estimate the proposed overhaul, which comes after an extensive study on the fee structure, would generate about $5.4 million more in revenue. The changes are overdue and needed to keep up with the costs of maintaining, policing and modernizing the parks, division Director Toby Velasquez said.

"We are expected to raise 75% of our operating budget," he said. "We are only subsidized for 25% from the general fund dictated by the Legislature. So we have to be enterprise-minded."

However, the plan has drawn criticism from Republican state lawmakers.

All 25 House Republicans objected to fee increases, new fees and the elimination of yearly camping passes. They submitted a letter of protest to the state.

"The study was conducted in isolation and lacks the inclusion of diverse perspectives, such as those from veterans, campers, boaters, and paddle craft users," Rep. Gail Armstrong of Magdalena said in a statement.

"Moreover, the proposed fee changes and their potential financial implications were not openly discussed during budget hearings, raising concerns about transparency and the bypassing of the legislative process," she added.

Velasquez said the agency is holding a series of public meetings on its plan to revamp the fee structure to gather input. People also can submit written comments until March 29.

Some of the key changes would eliminate the $5 day-use charges for New Mexico residents at all but two parks, raise the daily fees for out-of-state visitors to $10, increase fees for all campers to $20 from $10 and end an option for an annual camping pass — now sold to New Mexico residents for $180 and non-residents for $225.

The two parks where local residents would be charged for day use are the Living Desert Zoo & Gardens State Park in Carlsbad and Smokey Bear Historical State Park in Capitan.

The cost to camp has been the same for 25 years, and boating fees haven't changed since 1984, Velasquez said.

He added annual passes have been misused by some people who have set up cheap, year-round residences at the state's campgrounds.

"It's really turned into an 'affordable residency' kind of pass for people," he said. "We see a lot of non-recreational use because the pass is so cheap."

The pass also encourages recreational campers to have longer extended stays, making it difficult for others to get a spot, Velasquez said.

Boating registration fees, which are triennial and based on the size of the vessel, would be bumped to a range of $75 to $180 from the current $28.50 to $66 under the plan

Other changes in the proposed overhaul:

* A $5 launching fee would be added for lake users who enter a park with a boat.

* A $5 paddlecraft fee would be added for those using rafts and canoes.

* Recreational vehicle users would begin paying $10 for water and $10 for a dump station. Fees for electricity hookup would go up to $10 from the current $4.

Nick Streit, the owner of Taos Fly Shop, said he hasn't had a chance to study the proposal but thinks giving New Mexicans free access to state parks for day use and charging out-of-staters more seems reasonable.

His main concern is that free use will encourage more people to use the park while decreasing the revenue needed for upkeep, Streit said. "From people I know at State Parks, they're pretty underfunded when it comes to staff time."

A spokesman for the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department wrote in an email the agency expects the reverse to happen under the fee changes.

"Based on the estimates provided within the fees study, we anticipate a meaningful increase in visitor generated revenues," agency spokesman Sidney Hill wrote, adding the increase in overnight camping fees would create a big boost.

At the same time, allowing residents to enjoy the parks at no cost would be an investment in the state's outdoor recreation and residents' quality of life, he wrote, noting 70% of state residents live within 40 miles of a state park.

"This proposal prioritizes the importance of inclusion, diversity, and equity in outdoor recreation," Hill wrote.