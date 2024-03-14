State's next education commissioner will be a Kentucky native

The top three candidates for education commissioner are Kentucky natives. Two are current superintendents, and the other heads the state's superintendent association.

The Kentucky Board of Education Interview Committee voted to recommend the three men − Buddy Berry, Robbie Fletcher and Jim Flynn − as finalists during its March 8 meeting. The position is currently filled by Robin Fields Kinney, who became the interim commissioner after Jason Glass resigned in September. Glass was also a native Kentuckian.

The commissioner oversees the nearly 635,000 students in 171 districts across the state.

"It's critical we get back to drawing national attention for progress and strength in education," said Brigitte Blom, president of the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence. "Solid, stable leadership focused on clear and measurable goals for the future is imperative. We wish the Kentucky Board of Education and each of the candidates well as the process continues to unfold. Kentucky's future rests on this selection."

Who are the candidates for Kentucky Commissioner of Education?

Buddy Berry

Berry is the superintendent of Eminence Independent Schools − a small district with fewer than 1,000 students. Prior to becoming superintendent in 2010, Berry, who is from Eminence, worked as a high school math teacher in Owen and Jefferson counties.

His degrees include a doctorate in education leadership from Northern Kentucky University, a master’s in instructional leadership from Bellarmine University, a master’s in secondary counseling from the University of Louisville and a bachelor’s in mathematics education from the University of Kentucky.

Robbie Fletcher

Fletcher − a Martin County native − serves as the superintendent of Lawrence County Schools, a position he has held since July 2014. The district serves about 2,300 students. Previously, Fletcher was a math teacher, assistant principal and principal in Marion County. He also worked as a part-time faculty member at Asbury University.

Fletcher has a doctorate in education from Morehead State University, a master’s in supervision and administration from the University of Kentucky and a bachelor’s in mathematics from Morehead State University.

Jim Flynn

The third candidate, Flynn, is the executive director of the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents, a position he has held since 2019. Prior to that, Flynn was the superintendent of Simpson County Schools − a district of about 3,000 students − for more than 15 years. He has also worked as a principal in Shelby County and a science teacher in Warren County. He is from Bowling Green.

Flynn's degrees include a doctorate in educational leadership from Northern Kentucky University, a master’s in biology and secondary education from Texas A & M University at Corpus Christi and a bachelor’s in biology from Western Kentucky University.

In December, the state department hired a national firm to handle the search for a new commissioner. Kentucky Board of Education members will interview the three finalists next week, with a plan to submit a name to the Kentucky Senate by the end of the month.

