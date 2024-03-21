State's largest police union makes major endorsement in 2024 presidential race

EXCLUSIVE: The largest police union in the state of Florida announced Thursday which presidential candidate it will back in the November general election.

Florida Police Benevolent Association (PBA) President John Kazanjian declared his organization will be supporting former President Trump over President Biden and other third-party candidates, arguing Trump is the right person to handle the many crises facing the nation, according to a letter shared with Fox News Digital.

"It's no secret that over the past four years, under the current administration, America has regressed. Law enforcement officers are leaving their jobs in record numbers throughout this country, crime is rising in our major cities, and over 8 million migrants have entered this country, putting a heavy and untenable strain on the ability of local municipalities to effectively maintain public safety and provide essential services to the citizens of this country," Kazanjian wrote.

"This November, America is once again at a critical juncture. The choice we make in electing the next president of the United States will have a lasting impact on our nation for generations to come. And for us, the choice is crystal clear. On behalf of the 30,000 members of Florida's largest law enforcement union, the Florida PBA is proud to once again endorse you for president of the United States," he added.

Kazanjian also praised what he said were the successes of Trump's administration, and said that another term for the former president would mean police would be defended, and the border crisis would be addressed.

"Moving forward, we will ask all of our 30,000 members, their friends and family, and all Floridians, who love and respect law enforcement, to cast their ballots in support of President Donald J. Trump. Together we'll make America great again," he wrote.

The Florida PBA's endorsement of Trump comes as murder rates in big cities across the country are on the rise — including in places like Washington, D.C., Memphis and New Orleans — despite FBI statistics showing overall lower crime rates nationwide. Retail theft rates have also been on the rise in some areas, prompting many businesses to shutter stores due to the losses.

The organization decided last summer to back their state's governor, Ron DeSantis, in the Republican primary before he ultimately dropped out following the Iowa caucuses in January.

Trump became his party's presumptive nominee following the exit of former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley from the race and victories in the Georgia, Mississippi and Washington primaries on Mar. 12.

