With state's high school graduation rate rising, here's how local districts are performing

BATTLE CREEK — Michigan’s statewide high school graduation rate increased for the second year in a row in 2023, with local districts approaching the graduation rates of pre-pandemic levels.

The state's graduation rate, 81.77%, is the second highest-level ever and an increase of 0.76% from 2022, according to the Michigan Center for Educational Performance and Information. The state's four-year dropout rate, meanwhile, fell slightly to 8.1% in 2023.

Michigan's 2019-20 graduation rate was the highest ever at 82.07%.

“Rising four-year graduation rates in all categories, above pre-pandemic levels in almost all cases, are a welcome sign that student achievement is rebounding and a tribute to the hard work of Michigan students, educators, support staff, and communities,” State Superintendent Michael Rice said in a statement. "While our progress has been significant over the last two years, we have more work to do to address graduation rate gaps. Local school districts and the department will continue focusing efforts to support students and staff in this regard.”

Locally, Athens Area Schools and Marshall Public Schools led area districts in 2023 with graduation rates of 97% and 92%, respectively.

Harper Creek Community Schools graduated 87.5% of its seniors in 2023, up from 83% the year prior. The district's dropout rate, meanwhile, held steady at 4%.

"Like many schools our graduation rate was negatively impacted by the pandemic," Harper Creek Superintendent Rob Ridgeway explained. "One change at Harper Creek was the addition of an alternative education program that helped more students attain graduation who were behind in credits. We anticipate that our graduation rate will continue to increase with the efforts of our entire high school staff."

Lakeview School District experienced a similar boost in 2023, graduating 87.3% of seniors, a nearly 5% increase from 2022. Pennfield Schools' graduation rate climbed to 85.4% in 2023, up nearly 1.4% from the year prior.

Battle Creek Public Schools had a 2023 graduation rate of 55.2%, down 2.6% from 2022. The district graduated 51.1% of seniors in 2021.

Graduation rates for every Michigan high school can be found online at MISchoolData.org.

Here are the 2022-23 graduation rates for Calhoun County area school districts:

Athens: 97%

Battle Creek: 55.2%

Bellevue: 90.6%

Harper Creek: 87.5%

Homer: 89.1%

Lakeview: 87.3%

Marshall: 92%

Olivet: 83.7%

Pennfield: 85.4%

Tekonsha: 75%

Union City: 84.6%

