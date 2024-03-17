Staten Island hosts first St. Patrick’s Day Parade allowing LGBTQ+ groups

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Crowds turned out to cheer on the marchers and as a show of support.

During a St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the rainbow can symbolize a path to a pot of gold. On Staten Island, for the parade on March 17, the rainbow has another very special meaning.

Staten Island residents at the parade call it a “proud moment” and “a long time coming.”

KC Hankins lives on the island and works with the Pride Center.

“It has taken us years and years to fight for inclusion of LGBTQ in the parade. This is special,” he said.

Marching bands and local bands entertained people along the route. Dancers and local groups waved to crowds.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams kicked off the parade along Forest Avenue, taking a moment to recognize the event’s importance for the groups it includes.

“We are breaking stereotypes here,” Adams said.

Brendan Fay with Lavender and Green Alliance said this St. Patrick’s Day will go down in history.

“It’s the true spirit of New York City,” he said.

The Forest Avenue Business Improvement District proposed a second parade this year along the main stretch in Staten Island’s West New Brighton neighborhood.

The traditional and established parade was held on March 3. The organizing committee did not allow the Pride Center of Staten Island or other LGBTQ+ groups to march with a banner during that event.

In Manhattan, the world’s largest and longest-running parade was held Saturday. It lifted its ban on LGBTQ groups 10 years ago.

On this St Patrick’s Day on Staten Island, the Pride Center proudly marched in a spirit of love and unity.

Victoria Munro with Alice Austen House called it an important day.

“We struggled to create visibility and create space. It’s wonderful to see people cheering and being kind,” she said as they carried the banner from the nationally designated site of LGBTG+ history.

Neighbors are already looking ahead to see what develops for next year.

“For now, sometimes you have to create your own parade,” said Dana Walker Boyd.

