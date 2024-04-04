State workers demand action from Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek on persistent paycheck issues

State workers rallied Thursday to get a commitment from Gov. Tina Kotek the state is taking workers' ongoing issues with their paychecks seriously 15 months after Oregon's new payroll system rolled out.

Workers and members of SEIU 503 shared stories at the Oregon State Library, where the governor's office is temporarily housed, on issues including problems of overpayments and money being taken out of paychecks after the state began using Workday.

Workday replaced a payroll system that was built in the 1980s.

Members of SEIU 503 picket on April 4 in protest of ongoing issues with the state's new payroll system that rolled out 15 months ago.

Oregon state workers share stories of anxiety around payday

Victoria Salinas, a resource coordinator for the Oregon State Hospital, shared a personal story during the picket. An employee for the hospital since August 2022, she says problems with Workday have ultimately led to her facing an eviction notice.

Salinas, a single mother to five children, said that shortly after the system was implemented she began noticing money being taken from her paycheck every month that she did not expect. Reaching out to payroll and management resulted in no answers, she said, and in February, a year after the problems first began, $2,500 was taken from her paycheck.

"I didn't know how I was going to pay my rent. I had no food in the house. I went, 'OK, how am I going to provide for my kids this month?'"

That deduction was due to the collection of an overpayment, Salinas said she was told two weeks later. It was an overpayment she was never notified of, she said. She's missed months of rent, had to borrow money from her disabled mother and gone days without eating, she said.

Most people are excited around payday, but for her the time gives her extreme anxiety, she said.

"It makes me feel like I'm a horrible mother," Salinas said. "Because I can't provide. And I hate that. I've always been able to provide for my kids. Always. Until Workday happened. And they won't fix it."

Kristen Anderson, a worker with the Oregon Department of Human Services, called Workday a "nightmare." She has been with ODHS since 2002 and never had a problem before January 2023, she said. Her problems included the system taking too much money out every month for medical coverage and then in November 2023 she was notified she owed $13,000 in overpayments.

Anderson and her husband have depleted their savings to pay that money back, she said. She said she was also encouraged to become full-time in February of this year and told that doing so would resolve issues with Workday. She would not have done so otherwise, she said. But the problems have persisted.

"Everybody gets excited to get their paycheck. I'm not. It's stressful." she said. "I don't know how much I'm going to get. I don't know what it's going to look like."

Mike Powers, president of SEIU 503 and Melissa Unger, executive director, speak to workers outside the Oregon State Library on April 4 who were protesting ongoing problems with a new payroll system.

SEIU 503 seeks response from Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek over paycheck issues

Distress for hundreds of workers has gone on for "far too long" said Mike Powers, president of SEIU 503. Powers said workers have had patience and have kept getting assurances from the Department of Administrative Services the issues would be resolved.

"At this point, we're done," Powers said. "We waited 15 months."

Powers said workers were at the governor's office Thursday seeking a commitment from Kotek that the state would prioritize workers getting correct paychecks. Melissa Unger, executive director of SEIU 503, said the union had tried every avenue their contract allows, including filing several formal grievances over violations. There has to be a message from the governor the state would be coming up with a plan, Unger said.

"We need to see and hear from her that her attention is on the tens of thousands of workers who work for her and for the people of Oregon. That she's paying attention to this," Powers said.

Melissa Unger, executive director of SEIU 503, speaks to members as they protest ongoing issues with the payroll system Workday on April 4.

The Department of Administrative Services declined to provide specifics on the number of workers impacted by payroll issues, citing ongoing litigation around the issue.

Two lawsuits were filed last year over incorrect paychecks.

During a committee hearing in March 2023, Department of Administrative Services Director Berri Leslie told lawmakers 2,151 employees were impacted by payroll issues that month. The state employs nearly 45,000 people and SEIU represents 22,000 of them.

"We have seen improvement in training and employees’ experience with the system, and we continue to make improvements in the functionality of the tool," Andrea Chiapella, communications director for the Department of Administrative Services, said in an email to the Statesman Journal.

Kotek's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dianne Lugo covers the Oregon Legislature and equity issues. Reach her at dlugo@statesmanjournal.com or on X @DianneLugo

