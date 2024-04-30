State wants no mention of Odinists, third-party involvement at Delphi trial

Apr. 30—DELPHI — When the jury trial against Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen kicks off in a couple weeks, the prosecution hopes several words will be struck from use by the defense.

That's according to a new motion filed Monday by prosecutor Nick McLeland.

In the motion, McLeland has asked the court to ban terms mentioned in prior court documents filed by the defense, such as "Odinism" and "ritualistic killing," as well as names of third-party individuals law enforcement reportedly investigated in the early days of the case.

Last September, defense attorneys Bradley Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin filed a 136-page memorandum to the court, claiming 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams were "ritualistically sacrificed" and killed by members of a pagan Norse religion and white nationalist-linked group referred to as Odinists.

The claim the defense used to back up their arguments were crime scene details — which had never been made public until the filing — that they say reportedly pointed to the involvement of Odinism in the girls' deaths, including the discovery of several "runes," which are described as sticks that were deliberately arranged on the girls' bodies.

The defense also claimed a symbol resembling an "F" was painted on a nearby tree using German's blood, per the memorandum, which they argued was also part of Odinism involvement.

Rozzi and Baldwin also argued an Odinite living in Logansport, whose son was reportedly dating one of the girls, allegedly posted pictures to social media that mimicked the crime scene, while another man from Rushville reportedly confessed to his involvement in the girls' deaths, according to the memorandum.

But McLeland said he believes the defense using any of those terms or names in court could potentially mislead or confuse a jury, per his motion.

"Before any such evidence may be permitted, the defense must show some connection between the 3rd party and the crime," McLeland wrote. "Further, it must be a direct connection based on admissible evidence and not founded in hearsay, speculation, rumors, conjecture or theory."

Along with asking for the court to strike anything or anyone associated with Odinism, McLeland also stated in his motion he wants no mention by the defense of Peru resident Kegan Kline.

Kline pled guilty in 2023 to 25 counts related to child pornography and child exploitation, and he is currently serving a 43-year prison sentence.

But according to investigators, a profile reportedly belonging to Kline was the last person to speak with German before she was killed, court documents allege, though Kline has never been named a suspect or person of interest in the Delphi case.

Rozzi and Baldwin responded to McLeland's Monday motion with a couple motions of their own Tuesday, arguing the prosecution's desire to have those words and names not admissible in court further supports the defense's belief that the "prosecution was attempting to conceal evidence of third-party suspects throughout this case."

The defense also argued that the prosecution's motion contains "no supporting documents or other information justifying any limitations on the defendant's ability to present evidence regarding third-party perpetrators."

Rozzi added that the defense must be able to establish "some connection between the third-party perpetrator and the crime," per the motion, while the court (Judge Frances Gull) must "balance" Allen's Sixth Amendment right to "present a defense" with McLeland's "desire to limit such evidence."

It was Feb. 14, 2017, when the bodies of Williams and German were located along the banks of Deer Creek near the Monon High Bridge area, after being dropped off the day before but not returning to their pick-up location.

Five years later, on Oct. 31, 2022, investigators announced they had arrested Allen on two felony counts of murder.

His trial is scheduled to begin May 13 in Allen County, with jury selections, before being moved to Carroll County for the remainder of court proceedings.