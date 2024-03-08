State of the Union: Biden takes aim at Republicans over abortion

During the State of the Union address, President Biden took aim at former President Donald Trump and Republican members of Congress for their support for the overturning of Roe v. Wade. “Many of you in this chamber and my predecessor are promising to pass a national ban on reproductive freedom,” Biden said. “My God, what freedoms will you take away next?”

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: Many of you in this chamber, and my predecessor, are promising to pass a national ban on reproductive freedom. My god, what freedom else would you take away? Look, [INAUDIBLE] decision to overturn Roe v Wade, the Supreme Court majority wrote the following-- and, with all due respect, justices, women are not without electoral power-- excuse me, electoral or political power. You're about to realize just how much [INAUDIBLE]

[APPLAUSE]

Clearly, those bragging about overturning Roe v Wade have no clue about the power of women. But they found out. When reproductive freedom was on the ballot, we won in 2022 and 2020-- and we'll win again in 2024.

[APPLAUSE]

If you, the American people, send me a Congress that supports the right to choose, I promise you I will restore Roe v Wade as the law of the land again.

[APPLAUSE]