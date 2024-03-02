In-state undergraduate tuition frozen for UNC System schools for 8th year
Undergraduate students from North Carolina won’t see a change in their tuition for at least another year if they attend a UNC System university.
On Thursday, the University of North Carolina Board of Governors decided to freeze in-state undergraduate tuition rates. They cited challenges with FAFSA, the application for government-issued student loans, as the reason for the freeze.
The UNC System’s average annual in-state undergraduate tuition is $4,553.
The system president, Peter Hans, advised campus leaders to extend enrollment deposit deadlines because of delays in FAFSA processing. He also called for flexibility and increased communication with students.
“Our commitment to college affordability is unwavering,” Hans said. “The UNC System will continue to hold the line on costs and keep its doors open to any qualified student who wishes to pursue a degree at our outstanding universities.”
UNC System institutions include:
Appalachian State University
East Carolina University
Elizabeth City State University
Fayetteville State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
North Carolina Central University
North Carolina State University
University of North Carolina Asheville
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
University of North Carolina at Pembroke
University of North Carolina School of the Arts
University of North Carolina Wilmington
Western Carolina University
Winston-Salem State University
This is the eighth year in a row of frozen tuition.
