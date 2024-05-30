Will state troopers soon be driving Ford Mustangs? Kansas Highway Patrol eyes purchase.

The Kansas Highway Patrol could soon add a new make and model of muscle car to its vehicle fleet.

While Dodge Durangos and Dodge Chargers are the two most common vehicles in the KHP fleet, the agency has an open request for proposals for Ford Mustangs.

Dodge parent company Stellantis previously announced that it would stop production of HEMI-powered Chargers and Challengers, as well as V-8 Durango SUVs.

But that doesn't mean the KHP will be transitioning its entire fleet to Mustangs.

"The Kansas Highway Patrol is currently researching options for specialty vehicles," Capt. Candice Breshears said in a statement. "KHP will not be transitioning to a full Ford Mustang fleet. The Request for Proposal (RFP) is to establish the cost of Mustangs so that a determination can be made on whether Mustangs are feasible as an addition to our fleet.

"All Dodge Challengers in the KHP Fleet are also specialty vehicles. The research on the Mustangs would be to supplement the Challengers, as the Challenger has been discontinued. There have been no decisions whether to move forward with the specialty vehicle program. Should the KHP make the decision to pursue Mustangs further, this will be announced to the public, just as the implementation of the Challenger was."

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers primarily drive Dodge vehicles, but the KHP is looking into buying Ford Mustangs to add to its fleet.

The RFP for "Mustang GT Coupe Premium" indicates that an awarded contract will last through May 31, 2029. While the online bid solicitation indicates a requested quantity of 16 cars, the RFP documents don't list a number for how many Mustangs the KHP wants to purchase.

"The exact number of vehicles to be delivered to the KHP each month will be determined by the Fleet Administrator and will be based upon the production schedule of the KHP Fleet Operations," documents state.

The documents also note that the KHP "reserves the right to increase or decrease the number of vehicles ordered depending on finances available at the time of order."

The money to buy KHP vehicles comes from a special fund established in state law that gets its revenues from a portion of title fees plus proceeds from selling retired vehicles. The patrol generally retires its vehicles before they hit 50,000 miles, then sells the fully equipped vehicles to smaller law enforcement agencies.

The RFP documents include pages of details on what the patrol wants in a brand new vehicle manufactured with "the highest quality components and design practices" and delivered to the fleet operations facility at 930 N.E. Strait Ave. in Topeka.

"It is the intent of this specification to describe an automobile to be used in high-speed highway traffic and law enforcement work," the RFP states. "The vehicles will at times be operated at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour for both short and long durations. It will be driven on all types of roads and road surfaces in varying temperatures, which will range from approximately minus -20 F to plus 110 F."

What vehicles are in the Kansas Highway Patrol fleet?

The KHP fleet currently includes the following vehicles:

Seven Dodge Ram 1500s.

Two Dodge Ram 2500s.

Eight Dodge Ram 3500s.

Five Dodge Challengers.

39 Dodge Chargers.

530 Dodge Durangos.

Four Ford Expeditions.

22 Ford Explorers.

Six Ford Broncos.

15 Ford Escapes.

28 Ford F-150s.

25 Ford F-250s.

Six Ford F-350s.

10 Chevrolet Tahoes.

10 Chevrolet Suburbans.

Jason Alatidd is a Statehouse reporter for The Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jalatidd@gannett.com. Follow him on X @Jason_Alatidd.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas Highway Patrol looks to add Ford Mustangs to fleet