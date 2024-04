Apr. 8—Three New York State troopers were able to rescue a dog from a burning home on Royal Parkway North in the Town of Lockport Sunday.

Responding to reports of a fire, the troopers broke down a door and removed the dog from a home.

While waiting for firefighters to arrive, the troopers used a hose to try to keep the fire from spreading to a neighboring home.

Details on the fire haven't been released yet.