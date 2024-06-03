State troopers plan OVI checkpoint this week

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) troopers are planning an OVI checkpoint this week.

State troopers and officers will operate that checkpoint with the purpose of stopping impaired driving, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

The county and location will be announced later this week.

If anyone plans to consume alcohol, they are asking people to designate a driver or make other travel arrangements, the spokesperson stated.

We will let you know the time and location of this week’s OVI checkpoint.



