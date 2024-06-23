State troopers, medics on scene of serious motorcycle crash in Clark County
State troopers and medics have responded to a serious motorcycle crash in Clark County.
Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers from the Springfield Dispatch and Clark County medics were dispatched around 11:17 p.m. to State Route 235 and Marquart Road on reports of a motorcycle crash.
OSHP dispatchers tell News Center 7 that troopers are on the scene but did not provide any other information.
OHGO’s website indicates that State Route 235 is currently closed.
We will update this story.