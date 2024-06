State trooper cites driver for over 100 mph on I-75 in Warren County

A driver was recently cited for over 100 mph on Interstate 75 in Warren County.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper from the Lebanon Post pulled over a driver for going 124 mph in a 65-mph speed zone on I-75 in Warren County during the Memorial Day weekend.

OHSP posted a photo on its social media page.

There have been over 10,000 speed-related crashes on Ohio roads this year, OHSP said.

State troopers are encouraging drivers to, “Slow down.”