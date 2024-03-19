State trooper charged in connection with domestic violence allegation

Mar. 18—Criminal charges were filed Monday against a suspended state trooper in connection with a domestic violence allegation.

Troopers from the state police internal affairs division filed a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary count of harassment against Nicholas E. Hood, 31, of Derry Township. Hood had been based at the Greensburg station.

He now is suspended without pay.

The internal affairs division got involved with the investigation after TribLive raised questions about why the allegations initially resulted in a summary harassment charge, which was not the charge recommended by the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office upon reviewing the case.

The summary count was withdrawn in late October after TribLive's inquiry while state police, who handled the original investigation, looked into the matter.

A criminal complaint filed Monday indicated that an argument between Hood and a woman at a Derry Township home Aug. 26 turned physical. Hood is accused of grabbing the woman by her neck, throwing her to the ground and putting his hand over her mouth while she was screaming, according to court papers.

Hospital records obtained by TribLive and state police showed the woman was diagnosed with a cervical strain and rib pain. Photographs obtained by TribLive show red marks on the back of her neck and bruises on her neck and elsewhere.

"Investigations and charging decisions are made on a county-by-county basis and there are many variables in play in each circumstance, but PSP is dedicated to ensuring equal justice, regardless of the employment of the suspect or accused," Lt. Adam Reed said.

Hood, who enlisted with the state police in 2015, is free on his own recognizance. His attorney declined to comment Monday. An April 2 preliminary hearing is set.

He originally was cited Sept. 17. The woman involved initially was cited by state police for harassment in the same incident, according to court records. That citation was withdrawn at the direction of the district attorney.

