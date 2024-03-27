State Treasurer speaks on Illinois law that could allow unspent college savings funds to be used for retirement
CHICAGO — Families in Illinois could soon be able to roll unspent college savings plans into a retirement savings account, that is if a law that was championed by State Treasurer Michael Frerichs passes the General Assembly.
Frerichs joined WGN News on Tuesday to discuss the law and what it could mean for families.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.