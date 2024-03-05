State treasurer, a former candidate for Congress, endorses McBride for U.S. representative

In her campaign for U.S. representative from Delaware, Democratic state Sen. Sarah McBride picked up two endorsements March 4 including one from a former competitor.

State Treasurer Colleen Davis gave her support to McBride during a press conference in front of Legislative Hall. Davis ended her campaign as a Democrat for U.S. Congress in February, citing personal health concerns and the need to care for her father during his ongoing illness.

Davis said she’s recovering well, but the experience “helped clarify my priorities at this time in my life — that family, and our health, always comes first.”

So she’s endorsing her former opponent because of McBride's track record of “servant leadership” in the state Senate.

“We need leaders in Congress who break through partisanship and deliver for our country,” Davis said. “Democrats are uniting behind a candidate who can hit the ground running as our lone member of Congress and truly deliver for every family, every family, across all of Delaware.”

McBride said she is honored by the endorsement from someone she respects and admires.

Davis has been "an inspiration to Delawareans" through “effective leadership and compassionate leadership,” McBride said, and by sharing stories about the challenges she and her family have faced — experiences that highlight the importance of healthcare and family medical leave.

One of McBride's proudest moments in the state Senate was the passage of the Healthy Delaware Families Act, providing paid family and medical leave to workers. She said that bill is an example of how she has worked with Democrats and Republicans and how she could do the same in Congress.

State Treasurer Colleen Davis, left, talks with state Sen. Sarah McBride after endorsing McBride for U.S. representative March 4 in front of Legislative Hall in Dover. Davis ended her own campaign for the Democratic nomination for U.S. representative in February.

Other top issues for McBride include assuring women’s reproductive rights, affordable housing and childcare, gun safety and strengthening public schools.

Endorsement from state, county and municipal employees union

The other endorsement March 4 was announced by Faith Morris, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 81 union, which has nearly 7,000 members in Delaware.

While Council 81 had already endorsed McBride, Morris said AFSCME International has also endorsed the candidate.

“It’s important to us in AFSCME to have a member in Congress who cares about AFSCME members and who will protect the rights of unions,” Morris said.

One of the important issues to AFSCME is the proposed “Protecting the Right to Organize” Act, known as the PRO Act, which McBride supports.

McBride said these endorsements “show the momentum that this campaign has.”

She has also been endorsed by Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, Auditor Lydia York and more than 20 Delaware elected officials, community organizers, labor leaders and community and national advocacy organizations, along with the Congressional Progressive Caucus and the New Democrat Coalition Action Fund.

Organizations endorsing McBride include UFCW Local 27, Teamsters Local 326, Delaware State Association of Letter Carriers, Amalgamated Transit Union, Association of Flight Attendants, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Reproductive Freedom for All, EMILYs List, Elect Democratic Women, Congressional Progressive Caucus, Congressional Equality PAC, Shore Democrats, Delaware Stonewall PAC, End Citizens United /Let America Vote, Human Rights Campaign, LPAC, Victory Fund and Next50.

Democratic primary Sept. 10

McBride will face Eugene Young in the Democratic primary for U.S. representative Sept. 10. Current Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester is campaigning for U.S. Senate, after Sen. Tom Carper decided not to run for reelection.

Young is the director of the Delaware State Housing Authority but has announced he’s stepping down after holding the position since 2021 to be able to run full time for Congress.

Eugene Young, director of the Delaware State Housing Authority, speaks at the grand opening of an affordable housing complex, the Quaker Arts apartment complex, in Wilmington on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

“Over the past three years, DSHA has advanced housing solutions through innovative and impactful initiatives driven by a committed, community-minded team,” Young said in a press release. “I am grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary period in the agency’s history. I will carry the values and lessons learned from these efforts into the next phase of my career."

Young is co-founder of Network Delaware and has served as president and CEO of the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League.

A campaign spokesman said Young will be scheduling announcements about endorsements in all three counties after he completes his service with the Delaware State Housing Authority later this month.

