State Treasurer Dale Folwell under investigation over use of state vehicles

North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell is accused of using his state-owned vehicles to run personal errands, according to search warrants.

Folwell used the cars to make trips not connected to his job throughout 2022, including to a country club, a hot yoga studio, the Biltmore Estate, and dozens of other stops.

Folwell is not seeking reelection after a failed bid for governor.

He has not been charged and his office says he is cooperating with the investigation.

Former State Auditor Beth Wood pleaded guilty to illegal private use of a public vehicle in December 2023.

Longtime NC auditor abandons reelection bid after hit-and-run plea

She received a year of probation and paid more than $1,000 in restitution for the misdemeanor charge. She resigned the same day.

Statement from Folwell:

“We appreciate the media getting these details out because we have been asking for information and clarity for nearly a year. We have provided pages of documentation throughout the course of this review. We look forward to continuing to cooperate with the Department of Motor Fleet Management to satisfactorily resolve this issue. I am the treasurer all the time and known for transparency. I am always thinking about how to do things better and more efficiently on behalf of taxpayers, which includes the use of the state car.”











