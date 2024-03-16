State: Toxic blue-green algae found in Lake O, exercise caution

In this photo from July of last year, docks and walkways on the north end of the Pahokee City Marina sit closed because cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, was found in the waters of Lake Okeechobee in Pahokee.

OKEECHOBEE — The Florida Department of Health issued a health alert Saturday for Lake Okeechobee after harmful blue-green algal toxins were found in the waterway.

Officials from the state's Department of Health tested the waters March 12 and issued a statement Saturday that residents should exercise caution around Lake Okeechobee Park in Okeechobee. Toxic algal blooms regularly infest the 730-square-mile lake during the summer, producing fumes and poisons that can kill pets or and send humans to the doctor from inhaling the toxins, according to the New York Times.

What is blue-green algae? Is it harmful to humans?

Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria common in Florida’s freshwater environments. A bloom usually occurs when algae accumulate and create floating matts that emit foul odors.

Environmental factors that contribute to blue-green algae blooms include sunny days, warm water temperatures, still water and excess nutrients. Blooms can appear year-round but are more frequent in summer and fall.

Blue-green algae can produce toxins and impact human health and ecosystems, including fish and other aquatic animals. For additional information on potential health effects of algal blooms, visit floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/aquatic-toxins.

Precautions for Lake Okeechobee blue-green algae

The Florida Department of Health advised residents and visitors to take the following precautions:

Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water.

Keep pets away from the area. Waters where there are algae blooms are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should have a different source of water when algae blooms are present.

Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well.

Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

What to do if you spot blue-green algae?

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection encourages people to report a bloom to DEP by calling the toll-free hotline at 855-305-3903 or online. It collects and analyzes algal bloom samples.

If you have other health questions or concerns about blue-green algae blooms, please call the Florida Department of Health in Okeechobee County at 772-873-4927. To report symptoms from exposure to a harmful algal bloom or any aquatic toxin to the Florida Poison Information Center, call 1-800-222-1222 to speak to a poison specialist immediately.

If you believe your pet has become ill after consuming or having contact with blue-green algae-contaminated water, contact your veterinarian.

