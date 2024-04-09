A state of totality: Indiana University East welcomes 500 visitors for Total Solar Eclipse

RICHMOND, Ind. — For months, Wayne County officials and residents, along with much of the country, has been talking about the Total Solar Eclipse.

On Monday, April 8, the time for talking was over, as thousands of pairs of eyes went to the sky to witness the eclipse in its full glory.

Indiana University East was one of many locations across the county hosting events for eclipse chasers to descend upon, and, according to Karen Chambers, IU East's event coordinator and administrative assistant for the Office of Academic Affairs, said that about 500 people came out to the university's event.

While Chambers said she and the university prepared for over 1,000, she added that the lower-than-expected turnout worked out great.

"Probably 99% of the people here are from out of town," she said. "There's room for people to play. Kids are flying kites. People are playing ball. They're just having a great time here."

Chambers said she asked the Wayne County Convention and Tourism Bureau about the low turnout for events across the county, but was told that they weren't sure why that was the case either.

Regardless of the numbers, Chambers said Monday's event was still "the biggest party she's probably ever thrown."

"I am an event planner at heart," she said. "We're getting to see an amazing event that for most us is once in a lifetime and are having a lot of fun. Getting IU East and Richmond known is just huge...I am blown away by the whole thing."

Rafi Jaffary was one of multiple chasers to come from Richmond, Virginia to Richmond, Indiana, bringing along his nephew and one of his longtime friends.

"Totality!" Jaffary said when asked what brought him to IU East, "We were originally planning to go to Cleveland, but then the weather forecasts were iffy. So, we drove up to Dayton yesterday, and then in the morning, we checked the weather and then came over here."

Jaffary added that Monday's viewing was something that he couldn't experience in pictures.

"You have to see it to believe it," he said. "If people haven't seen a total solar eclipse, they should definitely make an effort. If you could drive seven or eight hours, there is something to it."

Raquela McManimon-Myers and her younger sister Janessa traveled to Richmond from Rushford, Minn. to spend the weekend with Raquela's boyfriend while taking sight of their first-ever eclipse.

"It's very pretty," Raquela said of the sights Richmond has to offer. "There's a lot of beautiful landmarks which I was not expecting with a big city, so that's cool. We went and got ice cream at Ullery's and went to a nice little bookstore, and there's lots of nice little hidden you can relax in Richmond as well like the big parks."

Raquela added that she enjoyed the warmer weather this past weekend, despite Minnesota having a warmer winter than usual itself and that the eclipse and scavenger hunts were her favorite parts of the trip.

Evan Weaver is a news and sports reporter at The Palladium-Item. Contact him on X (@evan_weaver7) or email at eweaver@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Indiana University East hosts 500 guests for 2024 Total Solar Eclipse