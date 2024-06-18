State tax and rev lauded for oil and gas compliance tool

Jun. 17—The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department was recognized by a national organization this month for an oil and gas compliance tool.

The tool was developed in partnership with Albuquerque-based data science company RS21, and it was awarded the Innovation and Excellence in Tax Administration Award from the national Federation of Tax Administrators.

The tool combines lease data for oil and natural gas production from two other state agencies and the federal government. By doing so, it allows the department to "more efficiently develop revenue forecasts, identify compliance trends without costly and time-consuming audits, and accurately set tax rates for the natural gas processors tax," according to a news release.

"This is one of those moments where we get to say we are working smarter and more efficiently to better serve New Mexico," Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke said in a statement.

The tool can be viewed on the department's website — tax.newmexico.gov — by going to the "Governments" menu.