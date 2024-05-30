The state of Tallahassee public safety: Cameras, trust and drugs discussed at Tiger Bay

If public safety is a test, the capital city and county pass with flying colors based on evaluations from area leaders on the front lines of the battle for criminal justice.

Police Chief Lawrence Revell, Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil, Public Defender Jessica Yeary and State Attorney Jack Campbell were asked to grade public safety in the community during Capital Tiger Bay Club's latest session. Everyone dished out A's, except for Yeary who decided to award the city with a B.

The four leaders were asked about drugs, high-tech policing and community trust Wednesday afternoon. Here are three takeaways from the panel's lunchtime discussion.

Four stakeholders in Tallahassee and Leon County's criminal justice scene talk about the area's current state of public safety, May 29, 2024.

Marijuana, fentanyl are the most dangerous drugs on our streets

When determining what drug is the most dangerous in the community, Revell says there are two answers based on the way you define the word dangerous.

Marijuana has long been a major driver of violent crime in the community, therefore increasing peril on the streets. But fentanyl's lethality is far more alarming and will soon be a very real issue in Tallahassee, Revell said.

"We haven't seen the the widespread devastation in fentanyl calls that other communities have so far, but it's coming," he said. "We're doing everything we can to prepare for that now and address what we can on the front end."

Yeary disagreed that the drugs were the main problem, countering that trauma is the largest problem plaguing the legal system.

"If we don't start acknowledging the generational cycles and how people come to this situation, we're going to be right back here talking about the same issue," she said.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell and Public Defender Jessica Yeary sit on a panel discussing public safety in Leon County and Tallahassee, May 29, 2024.

However, McNeil agreed with Revell that marijuana is largely behind the crimes his deputies handle every day and said his "greatest fear in terms of drugs is fentanyl."

Campbell added that because of Florida State University and Florida A&M University, Tallahassee has a large young population that wants to experiment, and they are at risk. They become easy targets for armed robberies, in the case of marijuana transactions, and for drugs that could be laced with fentanyl, he said.

"(The medical examiner) will tell you that we're probably having three to four overdose deaths a month right now in fentanyl," Campbell said.

Real-Time Crime Center has changed the way the capital city, county does law enforcement

Tallahassee's Capital Region Real-Time Crime Center opened in February 2023, and almost a year and a half later, law enforcement still sings its praises.

The capital region's "nerve center" is equipped with more than 1,000 cameras, an active calls-to-service map and continuous data collection from FSU researchers and students.

"I can't express to you how important it is to us fighting crime here in Tallahassee and Leon County to put those cameras in places where we can see criminals actually engaged in crime," McNeil said. "It's a game changer for us."

There are numerous examples of homicides that were able to be solved in four to six hours because of the access to technology like video cameras and license plate readers, Revell said.

And because of this, the center is looking to get more cameras from businesses and homeowners connected to the center to help law enforcement solve even more crime.

Earlier this month the Democrat reported that TPD is launching a program called Connect Tallahassee, which will allow businesses and citizens to voluntarily share access to surveillance cameras and their recordings with TPD to aid in investigations.

Law enforcement noticing more trust from the community

While there still may be a hesitancy in the community to come forward with information that could help solve crimes, law enforcement leaders Revell and McNeil both said there seems to be an increase in trust over the years.

Revell said the relationship between the Tallahassee Police Department and the community has gotten "much, much better" in the last four or five years, and McNeil said the Leon County Sheriff's Office has worked very hard to build what he considers a strong relationship with the people of Leon County.

Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil and State Attorney Jack Campbell sit on a panel discussing public safety in Leon County and Tallahassee, May 29, 2024.

But Yeary and Campbell said issues remain.

Yeary said clients the public defender's office represents are often former victims of crimes themselves, making them reluctant to offer up information because "there's no understanding of what they've been through."

"Then when they come back to the system, they're not given any benefit or there's no acknowledgment of their own trauma, their own victimization," Yeary said. "I think this plays a huge role."

Campbell said he has also noticed that people are a lot more reticent to talk about what's happening in the community. He said he spends a lot of time convincing people, students in particular, to talk about what happened when investigating crimes.

Nowadays, people will stand around videoing a crime instead of actually intervening, he added.

"I hate it, the fact that I'm solving more crimes by electronic eyes than people," Campbell said. "We are working hard trying to get into the communities to work on those relationships."

Breaking & trending news reporter Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on X: @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Key takeaways from Tallahassee Tiger Bay public safety forum