How state system’s elimination of DEI policy affects UNC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Board of Governors for the University of North Carolina System voted Thursday to get rid of its diversity, equity and inclusion policy.

The decision impacts 17 colleges and universities across the state, including UNC Charlotte.

UNC Charlotte’s Chancellor Dr. Sharon Gaber didn’t offer an opinion on the ruling to repeal the UNC System’s DEI policy. In a statement, she just emphasized that the policy is effective immediately and the university must show that it’s in compliance by Sept. 1.

By removing DEI, the Board of Governors is replacing it with a non-discrimination and equality policy.

Two board members from Charlotte, Joel Ford and Sonja Philipps Nichols, were the only ‘no’ votes.

The new policy requires what’s referred to as “institutional neutrality” on issues such as “political controversies of the day,” but the Board of Governors says students and professors are free to weigh in on current events.

However, staff and administrators must exercise restraint.

“It’s good for college students to encounter liberal ideas to become familiar with the most progressive thought that our society has to offer, it’s also good for our students to encounter conservative ideas, to appreciate traditional ideas and hear strong right-of-center arguments, and it’s vital that college administrators stay out of it all together,” said Peter Hans, president of the UNC system during Thursday’s board meeting.

It’s unclear how UNC Charlotte’s funding for its DEI program will be impacted.

Just last week, UNC Chapel Hill’s Board of Trustees voted to move $2.3 million of diversity spending from state funds and instead put it toward public safety and policing.

“Even if it’s not called diversity, equity and inclusion, we have a way to help people and make that path forward clearer for all people,” said BOG Secretary Pear Burris-Floyd.

UNC Board of Governors President Peter Hans.

The Texas State Employees Union says UT Austin fired more than 60 staff members connected with its DEI programs, and the University of Florida also cut its DEI program.

Maria Cervania, a North Carolina lawmaker, urged the UNC Board of Governors to consider the positives of DEI programs.

“Have an open mind to hear beyond the narrative and really hear how this has been benefitting people from people who are directly being affected,” said Cervania.

UNC Charlotte’s Gaber released the following letter Thursday:

Dear Niner Nation, Today, the UNC System Board of Governors passed a new policy that affects diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives at North Carolina public universities. The policy is written such that it is effective immediately, and institutions must certify their compliance on or before September 1. The System Office has indicated that it will provide additional guidance to help us establish appropriate next steps. It may be several weeks before we have more information to share, but we will continue to keep our campus updated. Dr. Sharon Gaber

