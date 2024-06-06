State suspends $17 million aid payment to Milwaukee Public Schools over missing audit

State officials are withholding an aid payment to Milwaukee Public Schools because the district has failed to submit financial reports that were due in September.

The state Department of Public Instruction notified the district Thursday that the department was withholding a $16.6 million payment to MPS for special education services.

District officials, who were warned that this suspension could happen if it did not submit its late reports, have said the lapse in funding will not affect staffing, hiring or other operations. DPI officials have said the district will be able to recoup the funds after submitting its late reports.

Kristin Dupont works with fourth- through seventh-grade students in a special education class at Grantosa Drive School in 2022. The state Department of Public Instruction has announced it is withholding a $16.6 million payment to MPS for special education services because MPS has not filed required financial documents with the state.

Jilly Gokalgandhi, vice president of the Milwaukee School Board, said there will be no "cash flow problem."

DPI has warned that it could further withhold a general aid payment June 17 if the district does not have a corrective action plan in place that has been approved by DPI.

Milwaukee School Board members said Wednesday that they had submitted a draft of a correction plan to DPI on Wednesday. Gokalgandhi said Thursday that DPI had provided comments on the draft plan, and MPS was working on revisions.

DPI Communications Officer Chris Bucher said in a statement that the department would continue working with MPS on that plan and was "optimistic" that a plan would be in place in time for the district to get its general aid payment June 17. The department would then release the special education payment, Bucher said.

"We knew this was coming," Gokalgandhi said. "This is not a surprise, and we're working on our corrective action plan that we're going to finalize."

After months of meeting with MPS administrators about getting their late reports submitted, DPI went straight to the Milwaukee School Board on May 24 to notify it that the district's funding was in jeopardy if the district did not submit the reports.

The district has yet to turn in its annual audit for the 2022-23 school year, which is being completed by Baker Tilly. District officials have provided little information about why that audit is late. After the district's previous audit was submitted late, the district's chief financial officer said short staffing was a problem.

The district's comptroller who was working on the district's financial statements, Alfredo Balmaseda, said he was fired Tuesday. He also said staff turnover and vacancies in the finance office were a problem, on top of a flawed accounting system. The district hasn't answered questions this week about the accounting system or current vacancies in the finance office.

MPS did submit one of the four reports that it owed to DPI on Monday, School Board Board President Marva Herndon said. She said the district had submitted its certified budget data for the 2023-24 school year and was awaiting comment from DPI.

The district's superintendent, Keith Posley, resigned Monday.

Contact Rory Linnane at rory.linnane@jrn.com. Follow her on X (Twitter) at @RoryLinnane.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin DPI suspends funding to MPS over missing audit, late reports