State sues Connecticut car dealership that allegedly misled customers, hid problems

A used car dealership in Connecticut is being sued by the state’s attorney general for allegedly failing to conduct safety inspections and misleading customers.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced a lawsuit against A Better Way Wholesale Autos, Inc. in Naugatuck. The used car wholesale dealer bills itself as the state’s “highest volume, lowest priced auto dealer” with over 700 pre-owned vehicles in stock. The business also claims to offer “financing solutions for all credit tiers” and extended warranties available for purchase, according to its website.

Tong’s office has been investigating the business since 2021, prompted by numerous consumer complaints, according to a press release.

Among the complaints are reports that vehicles were not inspected before sale and that some had defective engines, transmissions, suspensions and other major components that failed shortly after sale, sometimes making cars undriveable. Other complaints cited undisclosed damage, accident histories and flood damage, Tong’s office said.

“A Better Way Wholesale Autos failed to complete and document critical safety inspections that are required by law. They appear to have sold damaged used cars and hidden relevant information from consumers. Their egregious actions are a clear violation of state statutes that imperiled the safety of their customers and others on the road. We gave A Better Way every chance to work with us to clean up their act and do right by their customers. They failed. We are filing this action today to hold them accountable for these deceptive practices,” Tong said.

In the lawsuit filed on May 28, the attorney general filed four charges against A Better Way, including one charge of unfairness in violation of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act and one charge of deception. The lawsuit alleges the business offered used vehicles for sale that lacked necessary safety inspections and related documentation.

State statute requires a comprehensive safety inspection prior to any retail used car sale. Any unrepaired defects must be noted. Any vehicle sold in “as is” condition must be prominently marked as such, and the purchase order, invoice, title, and assignment documents must all be marked as “not in condition for legal operation on the highways.”

“While it is always wrong to mislead consumers about what they are purchasing, it is particularly egregious to do so when that misinformation puts those consumers and others on the road in physical danger,” said Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli. “Comprehensive safety inspections are required for a reason and we are hopeful this action will prevent future unsafe vehicles from being sold to unwitting consumers.”

The lawsuit is seeking restitution for consumers who bought damaged cars with up to $5,000 per individual violation of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act. In addition, the lawsuit seeks to ensure A Better Way fully complies with state laws moving forward, Tong’s office said in a press release.

A Better Way Wholesale Autos did not respond to request for comment.

