State shuts down nursing home in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The state has decided to shut down a nursing home Friday evening in Scranton, according to sources.

Sources say that state regulators decided to shut down Mountain View Care Center.

Family members have been told that they will have to relocate their loved ones to another facility.

Emergency operations hub in the works in Scranton

28/22 News spoke to a woman who was told to pick up her mother from the nursing home, and that all residents were being evacuated.

This is the second nursing home that the state has shut down in two weeks. One was shut down last Friday in Pittsburgh.

28/22 News has reached out to Mountain View Health Center for comment, but has not heard back.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.